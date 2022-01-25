Disney Rethinks 'Snow White' Remake After Peter Dinklage Slams Use of Dwarves

Actor Peter Dinklage has criticized Disney for its live-action remake of ''Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.''

Appearing Monday on Marc Maron's ''WTF'' podcast, Dinklage, who has achondroplasia dwarfism, blasted the film and called the use of dwarves ''f**king backwards.''

Commenting on casting Rachel Zegler in the movie, Dinklage said: ''Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.'

''Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f**king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f**k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough.''

''If you tell the story of 'Snow White' with the most f**ked-up, cool or progressive spin on it? Let's do it. All in,'' Dinklage added.

Disney responded that the filmmakers will improve the story by working with culture consultants, telling the New York Post: ''To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.''

The movie is in preproduction and is set to start filming in the U.K. this summer.