×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: disney | lawsuit | board | self | governance | desantis

DeSantis Board to Sue Disney in Latest Legal Salvo

By    |   Monday, 01 May 2023 01:23 PM EDT

The board put together by Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is firing a retaliatory strike against Disney, vowing to file a lawsuit to counter Disney's lawsuit last week.

"Disney sued us; we have no choice now but to respond," Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Chair Martin Garcia told a meeting Monday, according to Politico.

"The district will seek justice in state court here in central Florida where both it and Disney reside and do business."

Details of the state lawsuit were not available as of this writing, and it was expected to be filed later Monday, according to the report.

DeSantis has kicked up the legal back and forth after Disney objected to the state's passing of the Parental Rights in Education Act, which sought to keep elementary schools from pushing talk about sex and gender dysphoria without parental consent.

That led DeSantis to be concerned a private company in the state was working against the will of the voters, and moving DeSantis to unwind Disney's self-governance deal in the state.

Disney bypassed DeSantis' action with 11th-hour moves, which led DeSantis to respond with a board to enact the will of the state.

Then, last week, Disney sued in federal court, claiming DeSantis was weaponizing the state government for political purposes.

Now, the DeSantis-backed board plans to sue Disney to keep its and the state's authority over the central Florida theme park.

"Yes, we'll seek justice in our own backyard," Garcia vowed at Monday's meeting, noting the purpose of the lawsuit is to "uphold and enforce" the board's vote to void Disney's 11th hour action to keep Florida from ending the long-standing self-governance deal.

Notably, Disney's federal lawsuit is going before a judge appointed by former President Barack Obama, who has been unfavorable to DeSantis in past rulings, CNN reported.

"In essence, Disney is asking a federal court in Tallahassee to wrestle back the hands of time to 1967 while this board is instead charged legislatively with bringing the district into the 21st century, with new and better policies and practices," Garcia said, according to CNN.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The board put together by Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is firing a retaliatory strike against Disney, vowing to file a lawsuit to counter Disney's lawsuit last week.
disney, lawsuit, board, self, governance, desantis
348
2023-23-01
Monday, 01 May 2023 01:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved