Disney: Dismiss Lawsuit Voiding Development Deals

Tuesday, 16 May 2023 03:25 PM EDT

Disney requested Tuesday that a Florida court dismiss a lawsuit by the board that Gov. Ron DeSantis had chosen to supervise the operations of Walt Disney World on the grounds that the lawsuit is moot after the governor signed a bill voiding the corporation's development deals, CNBC reported.

Disney argued in court that by signing that legislation, DeSantis has already taken the same action that the board seeks in the lawsuit.

Last week Disney expanded its own federal lawsuit against DeSantis for signing the legislation, which the corporation claims is an attempt by the governor to double down on his "retribution campaign" against Disney as part of a yearlong battle between.

Disney alleges that DeSantis started a war of retaliation last year after the corporation publicly criticized the controversial Florida legislation that restricts discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms, according to CNBC.

After DeSantis stripped away Disney's special tax district, which had permitted for decades the corporation to self-govern the operations of its vast Orlando, Florida, parks, the old board of directors struck development deals shortly before it was replaced by new supervisors, which had been chosen by DeSantis.

The new board then promptly nullified those recently made deals.

Newsfront
Tuesday, 16 May 2023 03:25 PM
