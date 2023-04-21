Fla. AG: Some Disney Records Could Be Made Public

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday told Disney that some of its company records could be subject to the state's public records law, the latest update in the feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant, The Orlando Sentinel reported.

"Those agreements supposedly transfer certain government functions to Disney," Moody wrote in a letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger. "I am writing because these agreements may render Disney subject to Florida's public records laws.

"Please also be advised there is generally no attorney-client or work product privilege when dealing with public records."

The battle between DeSantis and Disney started last year when Disney publicly opposed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" legislation barring school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

In retaliation, Florida lawmakers passed, and DeSantis signed, legislation reorganizing Disney World's company-controlled government, allowing the governor to appoint the five members of the Board of Supervisors. Disney previously had controlled the board for its 55-year existence.

Last month, the new DeSantis appointees claimed their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one by stripping the new board of most powers and giving Disney control over design and construction at the theme park resort before the new members could take their seats.

Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, said the new supervisors last week discovered another "11th-hour agreement" between Disney and the previous supervisors that allows the company to set its own utility rates.

DeSantis and state lawmakers ratcheted up the pressure on Disney on Monday by proposing upcoming legislation that would require state inspections of Disney rides, which would be an unprecedented move since Florida's largest theme park operators have been able to conduct their own inspections.

Lawmakers also plan to consider legislation that would revoke the agreements between the previous board supervisors and Disney.

