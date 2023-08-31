Disney Cuts Feed on Charter Spectrum

Disney-affiliated stations are going dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems after the two were unable to reach a new distribution agreement, Cablefax reported.

Among the channel feeds that have been cut since 5 p.m. ET are ESPN, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, FX, Freeform, National Geographic, and Disney Channel.

"We would agree to The Walt Disney Company's significant rate increase despite their declining ratings. But they are trying to force our customers to pay for their very expensive programming, even those customers who don't want it or worse, can't afford it," Charter stated.

"The current video ecosystem is broken," the company added. "With The Walt Disney Company, we have proposed a model that creates better alignment for the industry and better choices for our customers."

Still, Disney has said it is committed to working with Charter to reach market-based rates and terms.

"Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay-TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace," Disney stated.