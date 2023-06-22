New Disney Board Approves Whistleblower Policy

The new Florida district board that oversees Walt Disney World properties on Wednesday approved a whistleblower policy board that Chair Martin Garcia says makes it more transparent, Florida Politics reported.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board, restructured by the state earlier this year and made up of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees, encompasses Walt Disney World's 25,000 acres previously controlled by Disney for 55 years.

"One of the bits of feedback we received shortly after being appointed to this board is that some of our staff and employees felt like maybe their grievances or concerns or new ideas were falling on deaf ears, with respect to the prior board," Garcia said. "We as a board want to make sure that our policy is to be open, honest, transparent, and receptive to ideas from anybody, including our staff and employees."

The whistleblower policy as written, outlines "guidance to and assist employees and persons that have knowledge of unlawful activity, misfeasance, or malfeasance by the District, its employees, or its independent contractors, in reporting such knowledge so that the District can address and correct inappropriate conduct and actions."

It was adopted by the board in a unanimous vote.

Disney and DeSantis have been embroiled in a more than year-old feud after Disney, in the face of significant pressure, publicly opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, a policy critics call "Don't Say Gay."

DeSantis took over Disney World's self-governing district through legislation passed by Florida lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors that would oversee municipal services for the sprawling theme parks and hotels. But before the new board came in, the company pushed though 11th-hour agreements that stripped the new supervisors of much of their authority.

In response, DeSantis and Florida lawmakers vowed to pass legislation that would repeal the agreements and end an exemption for Disney parks when it comes to ride inspections by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Disney in April sued DeSantis in federal court for what it described as retaliation for opposing the state's Parental Rights bill. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board sued back, claiming the agreements with Disney "reek of a backroom deal."