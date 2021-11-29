Beatles Documentary Director: Disney Wanted to Edit Out Smoking, Swearing

The director of the now-streaming Beatles music documentary "Get Back" says Disney wanted to sanitize parts of the film.

According to the New York Post, director Peter Jackson said the Beatles "don't want it to be sanitized. Disney wanted to remove all the swearing and Ringo, Paul, and Olivia [Harrison] said 'That's how we spoke. That's how we talked. That's how we want the world to see us.'"

The documentary appearing on Disney+ is featured as a three-part series. It includes a disclaimer at the start of every episode that reads: "This footage contains explicit language, mature themes and smoking."

But Jackson notes that the two surviving former Beatles, Paul McCartney, 79, and Ringo Starr, 81, objected to having swearing removed from the final product.

"Paul describes it as being very raw," Jackson recalled. "He said to me: 'That is a very accurate portrayal of how we were then.'" And "Ringo said: 'It's truthful.' The truthfulness of it is important to them. They don't want a whitewash."

"When [McCartney and Starr] got to see the finished thing, I was expecting notes. It would've just been normal to get a note saying: 'Oh, that bit where I say that — could you cut that out?' Or 'Could you shorten the conversation there?' And I didn't get a single note," Jackson said.

But the band didn't want to change anything.

"Not one request to do anything," he continued. "One of them said that they watched it and found it one of the most stressful experiences of their entire life. 'But I'm not going to give you any notes.'"

Each of the episodes runs two to three hours. The "Lord of the Rings" director said that of the 60 hours of video footage and 150 hours of audio he sifted through for the longest episode, "I'd like to say that I didn't really leave out anything that I thought was important … which is why the duration has crept up to what it is today."

"I felt acutely — and this is the Beatles fan part of me kicking in — anything I don't include in this movie might go back in the vault for another 50 years," Jackson added. "I was seeing and hearing these amazing moments. I thought: 'God, people have got to see this. This is great. They have to see this.'"

The entire documentary focuses on the band's songwriting process, the struggles they underwent as a band, as well as their final live show on the rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters on Savile Row in London.