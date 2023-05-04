Brennan, Clapper Set for Hunter Biden Laptop Testimony

Two of the 51 intelligence community members who signed on the October 2020 election disinformation letter for then-candidate Joe Biden, suggesting the Hunter Biden laptop story was fake, are slated for House interviews this month.

Punchbowl News reported Obama administration leaders former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper will be interviewed by the House Judiciary Committee's weaponization panel May 11 and May 17.

Also, after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg failed to block it in court, former assistant Manhattan DA Mark Pomerantz will sit for a transcribed interview May 12.

The House Judiciary already has received the April testimony from former deputy director of the CIA Michael Morell, who testified that he organized the infamous election campaign letter on the request of Antony Blinken.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is the chair of the House Judiciary and Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, along with being a member on Committee on Oversight and Accountability. He has been aggressive in getting Obama and Biden-tied officials to testify about the alleged weaponization of government against political opposition.

Just days before signing the infamous letter, Brennan was on Morell's podcast condemning the "politicization" of intelligence, the Washington Examiner reported.

A Brennan podcast appearance with Morell preceded the New York Post breaking the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020.

That Morell podcast has at least 17 ties to the 51 intelligence agents who signed on to the laptop disinformation letter, including six in 2020 and two in the days before the letter, according to the Examiner.

Clapper, meanwhile, has publicly accused Politico for a "distortion" of the letter, stretching the suggestion the Hunter Biden laptop story "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation" to suggest the 51 agents were saying the story explicitly was one.

"There was message distortion," Clapper said. "All we were doing was raising a yellow flag that this could be Russian disinformation. Politico deliberately distorted what we said."

Clapper did not speak up when that letter was released and impacted the news cycles in the days leading up to the presidential election, however, letting the narrative run without a challenge, the Examiner noted.