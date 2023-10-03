EU's Borrell: Fighting Ukraine 'Disinformation' High Priority

Fresh off his visit from Ukraine's "Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security," Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, appeared Sunday at the Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform to announce — ostensibly — an aligned effort on the back of the EU to combat "Russian disinformation."

"We have to fight this battle," Borrell said. "We have to win this battle because it's not only about territory, it's about the mind of the people. And that's why we have to build organizations and support entities like the one that I just visited — the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security."

"The Center," he continued, "is at the forefront of fighting against Russian disinformation."

As the Center itself lists on its website in boastful language, it creates "messages for coordinated government communication" and develops "narratives to strengthen Ukraine's image in the areas that are most targeted by the aggressor."

The website bears an eery similarity to Hamilton-68, an online "dashboard," backed by neocons and neoliberals, designed for reporters to publish fake stories about "Russian disinformation."

In lieu of the similarity to the Hamilton-68 dashboard, the Center sports a pull-down tab — all written English — called "Debunking fake."

The debunking fake tab probably refers to the colloquial expression "debunking fake news." Nonetheless, the tab links to a dashboard of stories with a point and state-sanctioned counterpoint.

Among the most recent stories in the dashboard, one of which labels in bizarre fashion, that an opinion from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov about ATACMS not changing the outcome of the war is "fake."

In response and writing on the "truth" of the matter, the Center lists the opinion of Ukraine's Air Force that ATACMS would change the outcome of the war.

While the degree of coordination from the Ukrainian de facto ministry of truth is unknown with its other parts of government, a week after the story about the ATACMS was posted, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited President Joe Biden.

According to the Washington Examiner, for the first time, White House officials announced that the missile system, which can reach up to 190 miles, was "not off the table."