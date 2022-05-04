'Woke' Discovery+ Show Highlights Alternative 'Queer' History

A new "woke" series on the Discovery+ video streaming service highlights "queer" historical figures in an alternative retelling of history.

"To celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, we are setting the historical record straight and introducing 'The Book of Queer' right at the top of Pride Month," Howard Lee, president of TLC streaming and network originals, said in a statement. "We couldn't be any more excited to have Margaret Cho, Leslie Jordan, Dominique Jackson, Alex Newell, Ross Matthews as well as an impressive and talented group of historians, actors and musicians spilling the tea alongside us."

According to a press release from Discovery+, the five-episode series celebrates and recognizes "the incredible history of the LGBTQ+ community," and is produced by an "entirely queer ensemble cast" recreating historical moments with the perspective of more than a dozen "scholars of queer history."

Promotional videos for the series imply such notable historical figures as former President Abraham Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelangelo, Leonardo Da Vinci, U.S. astronaut Sally Ride, Joan of Arc, and Alexander the Great were actually "queer" and that the series will "pull the rainbow curtain back" on their lives, according to the release.

Show co-creator Eric Cervini is an award-winning historian of LGBTQ+ politics, and writer of "The Deviant's War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America," which was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist.

"This show is an unprecedented fusion of history, comedy, and music," Cervini said in one of the promotional videos for the show airing on Discovery+ starting June 2. "Giving the world its first queer variety show that introduces the world to stories from our queer past."

Other episodes in the series will explore how queer historical figures helped win World War II and present the story of a "gender bending pharaoh" in Egypt.

According to Cervini, openly gay Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg may not be able to be our nation's first "queer" president, but that title may already belong to Lincoln.

Performers on the show include, Miss Vanjie, GOTTMIK, Kim, Chi, Chris Olsen, Tell Williams, Rob Anderson, Riley Westling, Alejandra Cejudo, Bennie Oldham, Donzell Lewis, Nikcoma Lee Mahkewa, Griffin Kelly, Jasmine Raphael, Dennis Renard, Nate Timmerman, Jill Bennett, Ryan Symantel, Gracie Cartier, Bri Giger, Marval Rex, Marlon Meikle, Ashlei Shyne, Sayrie, Juliana Joel, Lina Green, Sheena Georges, and Eliza Blair.

Prof. Susan Stryker, Prof. Lillian Faderman, Prof. Jenn Jackson, Blair Imani, Prof. Michael Young, Prof. Stephanie Larson, Kevin Quin, Miriam Kamil, LZ Granderson, Prof. Mar Hicks, Prof. Kara Cooney, Souksavanh Keovorabouth, Dr. Christine Axen, Prof. Thomas Balcerski, Prof. Gary Ferguson, Prof. and David Green provide the historical backgrounds for the episodes.

The show will stream new episodes Thursdays in June.