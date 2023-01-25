×
Tags: directv | newsmax | censorship | mikehuckabee

Huckabee: 'Why on Earth Would' DirecTV Drop Newsmax?

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Wednesday, 25 January 2023 09:32 PM EST

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Wednesday joined a chorus of critics bashing DirecTV for dropping Newsmax.

"Why on earth would DirectTV do this?" Huckabee tweeted. "If they want to dump a channel, give CNN the heave-ho. Why is ATT/DirectTV targeting a conservative-leaning channel?"

On Tuesday at midnight, AT&T's DirecTV severed its connection to Newsmax, blocking a slew of DirecTV Stream and U-verse paying customers from watching such programs as "American Agenda," "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," and "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

In what some have construed as a cancellation that's politically motivated, Huckabee joins such critics as Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who decried the matter as "a mistake."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 25 January 2023 09:32 PM
