Huckabee: 'Why on Earth Would' DirecTV Drop Newsmax?

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Wednesday joined a chorus of critics bashing DirecTV for dropping Newsmax.

"Why on earth would DirectTV do this?" Huckabee tweeted. "If they want to dump a channel, give CNN the heave-ho. Why is ATT/DirectTV targeting a conservative-leaning channel?"

On Tuesday at midnight, AT&T's DirecTV severed its connection to Newsmax, blocking a slew of DirecTV Stream and U-verse paying customers from watching such programs as "American Agenda," "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," and "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

In what some have construed as a cancellation that's politically motivated, Huckabee joins such critics as Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who decried the matter as "a mistake."

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.