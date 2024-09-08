WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: direcTV | disney | complaint

DirecTV Files FCC Complaint Against Disney for Anti-Competitive Practices

DirecTV Files FCC Complaint Against Disney for Anti-Competitive Practices

Sunday, 08 September 2024 02:29 PM EDT

Satellite TV provider DirecTV has filed a complaint with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), accusing Walt Disney of failing to negotiate in good faith and engaging in anticompetitive behavior, the company said on Sunday.

In the complaint, DirecTV said Disney has imposed unreasonable conditions on the renewal of their distribution agreement, including demands for bundling and penetration requirements that a federal court recently ruled unlawful.

DirecTV also said that Disney has insisted on a "fat bundle" of channels, forcing the carrier to offer less popular programming while Disney provides consumers with cheaper, "skinnier" packages.

A Disney spokesperson, in response, said the company continues to negotiate with DirecTV and urged it to finalize a deal that would prioritize customers.

"We continue to negotiate with DirecTV to restore access to our content as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The dispute has already resulted in over 11 million DirecTV subscribers losing access to Disney-owned channels, including ESPN, ahead of the National Football League season.

The standoff comes amid a broader debate over the future of bundled programming in the streaming era, with DirecTV seeking to offer more flexible, lower-cost packages without ESPN, while Disney argues for protecting its flagship networks.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Satellite TV provider DirecTV has filed a complaint with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), accusing Walt Disney of failing to negotiate in good faith and engaging in anticompetitive behavior, the company said on Sunday.In the complaint, DirecTV said Disney...
direcTV, disney, complaint
205
2024-29-08
Sunday, 08 September 2024 02:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved