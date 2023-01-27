West Virginia AG Morrisey Flags Concerns of DirecTV CEO Dropping Newsmax

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey slammed DirecTV for purging Newsmax from its channel lineup this week, accusing DirecTV of caving to "politically motivated corporate censorship."

In a Friday letter to DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow, Morrisey wrote: "It's been two years coming that this company was pressured by left-wing lawmakers to silence conservative news channels. ... While some may object to the views and opinions expressed on Newsmax, the same is true of liberal-leaning channels such as MSNBC."

Morrisey's grievance against DirecTV dates back to 2021, when members close to Nancy Pelosi who sat on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee urged DirecTV and AT&T, which owns DirecTV) — to cancel conservative media outlets, moving forward.

"Giving in to demands for politically motivated corporate censorship will only breed more demands in the future," Morrisey wrote to Morrow.

Earlier this week, DirecTV dropped Newsmax despite it rating as the No. 4 cable news network in the U.S. watched by 25 million Americans regularly, according to Nielsen.

The deplatforming of Newsmax also coincides with DirecTV carrying 22 left-leaning news networks — including many which produce low TV ratings but still receive hefty licensing fees.

There's growing congressional support for taking action against AT&T and DirecTV.

On Friday, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the Republican-led House Oversight and Reform committee, pledged because there is a "pattern" among media leaders to censor conservative speech.

Former President Donald Trump added to the rumble earlier this week calling AT&T/DirecTV's canceling of Newsmax "disgusting."

He urged supporters to cancel both DirecTV and other AT&T products, including their wireless and cellular services.

