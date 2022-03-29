Russian Officials Face Flurry of Expulsions From European Countries

Several European nations are accusing Russian diplomats of espionage and demanding their departure, a practice seen early after the initial invasion of Ukraine, but which has intensified in recent days.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and the Czech Republic all have issued immediate expulsion orders within the past week.

Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra on Tuesday tweeted that the country had decided to expel 17 Russian diplomats on the basis of intelligence from their own as well as partner countries.

"This step was taken in coordination with other like-minded countries," Hoekstra posted. "This is a measure taken in the context of national security."

Belgium, likewise, issued deportation orders for 21 Russian diplomats for espionage or unlawful influence. The officials were given two weeks to leave, The Associated Press reported, which cited Elke Pattyn, the spokesperson for Belgium's Foreign Ministry.

Ireland joined its European colleagues as well. In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney summoned the Russian ambassador to advise that four of its senior officials must leave the country.

"This is because their activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behavior," he said.

The Czech Foreign Ministry also announced the expulsion of one senior diplomat as well on its twitter page. The unidentified official was given 72 hours to leave the country.

Other countries expelled Russian diplomats before the recent flurry.

Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania expelled 10 Russia diplomats combined on March 18, a day Bulgaria expelled 10 diplomats from its territory. All of the Eastern European countries cited security and espionage concerns.