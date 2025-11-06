WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dietary guidelines | rfk | hhs | food culture

RFK Jr.: New Federal Dietary Guidelines Coming in Dec.

By    |   Thursday, 06 November 2025 02:01 PM EST

The Trump administration is planning to release dietary guidelines in December aimed at reducing the high rates of obesity and other health issues in the United States, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Thursday. 

"We're about to release dietary guidelines that are going to change the food culture in this country," Kennedy said at an event at the White House. 

The guidelines were originally expected to be released by the end of October, but were put on hold because of the government shutdown, leading the HHS and the Department of Agriculture to target December for the release, according to reports. 

Kennedy has said that the revamp would not only transform eating habits but would bring federal food policy in line with his Make America Healthy Again initiative. 

The guidelines are updated every five years, and will also affect school meal guidelines and federal nutrition programs. 

Kennedy has long blamed poor dietary habits for the country's declining health, and has promised guidelines putting more emphasis on whole foods, including more saturated fats from dairy and meat products. 

His remarks came during an event during which President Donald Trump unveiled a deal with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to expand coverage and reduce prices for obesity drugs Zepbound and Wegovy.

