Dick Morris to Newsmax: NY Times 'Last Effective Political Machine' in US

While presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris denounced The New York Times for covering the world better than it does its city, Morris does hail it as a "political machine" for its ability to sway elections.

"The New York Times is the most effective political machine in America," Morris told Newsmax's "American Agenda" on Wednesday. "And the irony of it is, the people that it manipulates and dictates to and tells what to do, and they slavishly follow it, are the best educated, best-informed, brightest people in America and highest income.

"And they absolutely follow The New York Times slavishly. I think the reason is that The New York Times does not cover local politics almost at all. You're better informed on what's happening in France than you are on the east or west side of Manhattan.

"But when they give an endorsement, people don't know anything better, and they just vote the way they're told. And they trust it sometimes just on general policy. It is the last effective political machine in America."

Morris told co-host Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish the Times turned the race for Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., against Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., "on a dime" or "whatever the cost of The New York Times is these days."

"The race was 34-34, then The New York Times ruled," Morris continued, noting Nadler was his college roommate. "I didn't say endorsed — ruled — for Jerry Nadler, and he jumped 20 points. Maloney fell 20 points, and you see the lopsided victory on your screen."

Morris denounced the media's involvement in electioneering, using polls to spin narratives, mostly on the part of the left.

"There's a whole variety of Democratic Party fantasies going on," Morris said, noting key races Dr. Mehmet Oz (Senate in Pennsylvania against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman) and Doug Mastriano (governor in Pennsylvania against Josh Shapiro) are a lot closer than the media lets on.

"The fantasy that Dr. Oz is stumbling and that Fetterman is beating him, is wrong. Oz is closing the gap and after a divisive primary, he's pulling ahead. Also, in Pennsylvania, that Mastriano doesn't have a chance against Shapiro. He's 3 points behind — he will probably beat him."

Coverage of Tuesday night primaries in New York spun narratives that were untrue, Morris added.

"When you have a 2-point victory for a Democrat in the bluest state in the country, I don't think you can ascribe a national trend to it," Morris said, adding, "you're not going to see a national trend in New York state. It's so hopelessly blue."

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are not going to get an easy pass thought November's general election, Morris concluded.

"In my polling I have found that Hochul is in grave jeopardy to the Republicans, and that even Schumer could be defeated this election by a guy named Joe Pinion," Morris said. "He's behind, but Schumer's reelect number is only 51, which means he's just got his head above water."

