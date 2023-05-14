×
Tags: dianne feinstein | stock | trades | criticism | aaron rodgers

Sen. Feinstein's Stock Trades Get Aaron Rodgers' Attention

By    |   Sunday, 14 May 2023 12:29 PM EDT

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is back in the Senate after an absence due to illness, but the criticism is not going away.

Even New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former Green Bay Packers teammate David Bakhtiari are sitting up and taking notice of Feinstein's rewarding political career, lamenting her enriching herself through timely stock trades.

"How are we as a nation just 'cool' with actions like this?" Packers lineman Bakhtiari tweeted, sharing an Unusual Whales post highlighting Feinstein's timely trades that have helped her grow her net worth over $200 million on her current $174,000 senator salary.

"It's cheating in broad daylight."

Rodgers responded to his outspoken former teammate.

"Finally, Dave. #thisgifisyou #," Rodgers tweeted with a gif of Deadpool A-list actor Ryan Reynolds waking up wide-eyed.

The original tweet that started the high-profile thread started with a Twitter account that outs lawmakers who pull off "unusual" trades that show deft timing by well-informed lawmakers like Feinstein.

"Diane Feinstein returns to Senate," the tweet read. "Feinstein, 89 years old, has some of the most unusual trades in Congress, over her thirty year career. In that time, her net worth sky rocketed to over $200 million. Let's look at some of her unusual trades."

Feinstein made timely trades on Big Pharma before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns crashed the market and on Facebook before a hearing with Mark Zuckerberg, where she praised the company that her late husband bought stock in, with great returns.

