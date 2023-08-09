Sen. Feinstein Hospitalized Briefly After Fall at Home

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized briefly Tuesday night after she fell in her San Francisco home, according to her spokesperson, Adam Russell.

Russell said that the California Democrat, 90, experienced a minor fall and was released from the hospital after an hour or two, when her scans were determined to be clear, reports The San Francisco Chronicle.

The veteran senator has been struggling with her health in recent years, and returned to Washington, D.C., on May 9 after she was absent for almost three months after suffering a serious bout of shingles.

She was scheduled to attend an anniversary event for San Francisco's cable cars on Aug. 2 but missed it because she had a cough.

Feinstein has refused to retire from the Senate, despite several calls for her to do so because of her health, but says she'll retire at the end of her current term in January 2025.

She suffered several complications after her hospitalization for shingles, which spread to her face and neck, causing facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, along with impairments to her vision and balance, reports The New York Times.

The virus left her with encephalitis, a rare but potentially dangerous complication of shingles. A spokesman said that the condition has "reversed itself."

Feinstein now requires constant help on Capitol Hill from a group of aides, but is facing polls from her state and calls from Democrats to step down.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992, and before that served as mayor of San Francisco from 1978-88.