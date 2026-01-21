DHS Redesigns Website After Record Traffic

The Department of Homeland Security is rolling out a redesigned DHS.gov website after a year of record-high traffic levels.

The site logged 102 million pageviews in 2025, more than a 68% increase from 2024, with more than 67 million individual visitors compared to about 40 million the year before.

DHS said the redesigned site is intended to make information easier to access for the public and to highlight department activity under President Donald Trump's administration.

The launch follows the department's recent debut of WOW.DHS.gov, a separate site that allows the public to view information about criminal illegal aliens arrested during the Trump administration.

A DHS spokesperson said the website changes are part of a continuing effort by the administration to emphasize transparency and accessibility.

"Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem, DHS celebrated one of the most consequential periods of action and reform in American history in 2025," DHS said in a release, citing border enforcement, disaster response, and travel security initiatives.

One of the most visited pages in 2025 involved the CBP Home App, which the department has promoted as part of its self-deportation program that illegal aliens can use to notify the government of their intent to leave the U.S.

The redesigned homepage departs from what DHS described as traditional government website layouts, using a simplified design aimed at improving usability and navigation.

The new layout prioritizes frequently visited pages and places a site-wide search function directly in the main navigation menu. Interior pages have also been updated to align visually with the new homepage, with additional redesigns planned in the coming weeks as part of a second phase of work.

The revamped 'WOW' site offers a simplified search option where, for example, people in Minnesota can search for enforcement actions from that state and see what DHS considers to be the worst criminal illegal aliens captured to date.