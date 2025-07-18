WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dhs | transgender | inmate | migrant

DHS Slams Judge for Release of Trans Inmate From Men's ICE Lockup

By    |   Friday, 18 July 2025 04:09 PM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday railed against a judge for ordering the release of a transgender inmate and illegal immigrant from detention.

"Odalis Jhonatan Martinez-Velasquez, a MALE illegal alien from Mexico, was placed into ICE's male detention center in accordance with the President's Executive Order and for the safety of women in ICE custody," DHS said in a post on X.

"Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Amy Baggio recently ordered the release of Velasquez—ignoring the rule of law and promoting gender ideology fanaticism.

"On January 20, President Donald J. Trump signed Executive Order of Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, prohibiting DHS from detaining males in women's detention centers. Velasquez is no exception."

Martinez-Velasquez was detained on June 2 and placed into ICE's male detention center. Baggio released Martinez-Velasquez this week.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday railed against a judge for ordering the release of a transgender inmate and illegal immigrant from detention.
dhs, transgender, inmate, migrant
141
2025-09-18
Friday, 18 July 2025 04:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved