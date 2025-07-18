DHS Slams Judge for Release of Trans Inmate From Men's ICE Lockup

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday railed against a judge for ordering the release of a transgender inmate and illegal immigrant from detention.

"Odalis Jhonatan Martinez-Velasquez, a MALE illegal alien from Mexico, was placed into ICE's male detention center in accordance with the President's Executive Order and for the safety of women in ICE custody," DHS said in a post on X.

"Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Amy Baggio recently ordered the release of Velasquez—ignoring the rule of law and promoting gender ideology fanaticism.

"On January 20, President Donald J. Trump signed Executive Order of Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, prohibiting DHS from detaining males in women's detention centers. Velasquez is no exception."

Martinez-Velasquez was detained on June 2 and placed into ICE's male detention center. Baggio released Martinez-Velasquez this week.