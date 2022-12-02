DHS Warns of 'Heightened Threat Environment' Ahead of Holidays

The Department of Homeland Security this week issued a warning about the "heightened threat environment" in the United States ahead of the upcoming holidays.

The message, which was released on Wednesday, adds that "Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the homeland."

It goes on to warn that "In the coming months, DHS expects the threat environment to remain heightened and threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence. These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement: "Our homeland continues to face a heightened threat environment — as we have seen, tragically, in recent acts of targeted violence — and is driven by violent extremists seeking to further a political or social goal or act on a grievance.

"To keep Americans safe, DHS is committed to working with partners across every level of government, in the private sector, and in local communities by sharing information, equipping communities with training and resources, and providing millions of dollars in grant funding for security enhancement and prevention."