DHS Official: 2,500 Migrants Deported Back to Mexico

Nearly 2,500 migrants have been deported back to Mexico since Friday, according to a Department of Homeland Security spokesman.

The spokesman earlier said that thousands of migrants have been deported to their home countries in Central and South America.

"DHS Asst. sec Blas Nuñez-Neto says illegal crossings are down 50% in the last three days, compared with the approx. 10K seen per day just before Title 42 expired. Adds 'however, the situation at the border is very fluid' and could always change," The Wall Street Journal's Michelle Hackman tweeted Monday morning.

"Nuñez-Neto says hundreds of migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba have been deported to Mexico since Friday. Thousands more (incl. single adults and families) have been deported to their home countries including Guatemala, Colombia and Peru," Hackman tweeted.

Nearly 15 minutes later, Hackman tweeted: "Clarifies: more than 2400 migrants have been deported back to Mexico so far under the new process."

Title 42, a public health measure that restricted migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, came to an end late Thursday.

"When the CDC's Title 42 public health Order lifted at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 11, the United States returned to fully enforcing Title 8 immigration authorities to expeditiously process and remove individuals who arrive at the U.S. border unlawfully and do not have a legal basis to stay," the DHS website says.

"These decades-old authorities carry steep consequences for unlawful entry or irregular entry, including at least a five-year bar on admission and potential criminal prosecution for repeat violators.

"Individuals who cross into the United States at the Southwest Border without authorization or having used a lawful pathway, and without having scheduled a time to arrive at a port of entry, would be presumed ineligible for asylum under a new proposed regulation, absent an applicable exception."