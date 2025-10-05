Noem: Anarchists Put $10K Bounty on Killing ICE Officers

Anti-American leftist anarchists are doxing, stalking, and targeting federal agents in coordinated plots across major U.S. cities, with some groups offering thousands of dollars to kidnap or kill them, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"So our intelligence indicates that these people are organized," Noem warned in a Sunday morning TV interview. "They're getting more and more people on their team, as far as attacking officers, and they're making plans to ambush them and to kill them.

"We have specific officers and agents that have bounties on their heads. It's been $2,000 to kidnap them, $10,000 to kill them. They've released their pictures. They've sent them between their networks.

"It's an extremely dangerous situation and unprecedented."

Leftist agitators and protesters have gone beyond merely protesting and rioting, moving to racketeering conspiracies for deadly violence, according to Noem, forcing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to have their own security detail, foisting added costs on American taxpayers.

"So we've put protective detail around those individuals, changed some of our operations to keep our officers safe, but make no mistake, this isn't just about protesting free speech or that they don't like that people out here are upholding the law of our country," Noem continued. "They're actually going out there and saying kill these people and we'll give you this much money to do it."

Noem described a recent incident in Chicago where a caravan of vehicles cornered and attacked border enforcement officers, leading to gunfire and injuries. She said intelligence indicates extremist groups are becoming more organized, with violent tactics targeting ICE agents and Border Patrol personnel.

The secretary also claimed that cartels and terrorist organizations are helping fund some protest activity, pointing to uniform signs, gear, and coordinated actions as evidence of outside support.

Someone is paying for this, and Noem is vowing to follow the money to uproot the seditious conspiracy against the U.S.

"It is gangs, it is cartel members, and known terrorist organizations," Noem said. "So, foreign terrorist organizations as deemed by the president, but also ones that we have known for many, many years, and they are making sure that they know which officers are out there and being extremely effective, and they want to take them down because they want to try to stop the operations that are going, that are keeping them from making money off their criminal networks."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is helping assist DHS in following the money.

"He's helping us dig into the funding of the operations — where they're getting the money," she said. "I was in Chicago just two days ago, watching these protesters and our officers engage with them. All the protesters are wearing the same gas masks, carrying the same kind of signs, and many of them were printed with the same font. They look like they came from the same company.

"To be that organized and have the same equipment to push back on law and order, you know that somebody is funding them and organizing them and that they're being paid.

"What would all of these individuals be doing and how are they affording their groceries, their rent, their homes when they're down on the street protesting at 8:30, 9 in the morning and screaming horrible things at law enforcement and putting their hands on them and violating our laws."

Noem criticized Democrat leaders, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, for downplaying the threat and providing "air coverage" for extremists.

"Absolutely, he's covering them — air coverage, air cover — so they can go out and keep committing crimes," she concluded. "It's wrong. There should be consequences for that and for leaders that stand up and knowingly lie about the situation on the ground.

"This is a war zone. His city is a war zone, and he's lying so that criminals can go there and destroy people's lives. You know, those individuals that live there are waking up to it. They understand that where we have gone, we've made it much more free. People are much safer. We've got a thousand criminals off the streets of Chicago, just because we've been there, not because of his help.

"And, in fact, they don't even let our ICE officers and our Border Patrol officers use restrooms and facilities. Those men and women were telling us they have to figure out even where they can go sit down for five minutes to have lunch or to use a restroom throughout their shift and their break. So, they've made it a very difficult situation."