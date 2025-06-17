Report: DHS Lifts Pause on Workforce Site Raids

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday told staff it will reverse guidance issued last week that agents were not to conduct immigration raids at farms, hotels and restaurants, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including its Homeland Security Investigations division, told leaders at the agency in a call Monday that agents must continue conducting workforce site immigration raids on agricultural businesses, hotels and restaurants, the newspaper reported, citing two sources familiar with the call.

The Department of Homeland Security, of which ICE is a part, had no immediate comment Monday.

An internal email reviewed by Reuters, a senior U.S. official and another source told Reuters last week that President Donald Trump's administration had directed immigration officials to largely pause raids on farms, hotels, restaurants, and meatpacking plants.

Trump took office in January pledging to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. While Trump framed the effort around removing serious criminals, thousands of suspected immigration offenders with no criminal records have been swept up in recent months.

ICE's more aggressive tactics, including raids in Los Angeles, have sparked protests.