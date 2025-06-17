WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dhs | reverse | guidance | agents | raids

Report: DHS Lifts Pause on Workforce Site Raids

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 09:30 AM EDT

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday told staff it will reverse guidance issued last week that agents were not to conduct immigration raids at farms, hotels and restaurants, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including its Homeland Security Investigations division, told leaders at the agency in a call Monday that agents must continue conducting workforce site immigration raids on agricultural businesses, hotels and restaurants, the newspaper reported, citing two sources familiar with the call.

The Department of Homeland Security, of which ICE is a part, had no immediate comment Monday.

An internal email reviewed by Reuters, a senior U.S. official and another source told Reuters last week that President Donald Trump's administration had directed immigration officials to largely pause raids on farms, hotels, restaurants, and meatpacking plants.

Trump took office in January pledging to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. While Trump framed the effort around removing serious criminals, thousands of suspected immigration offenders with no criminal records have been swept up in recent months.

ICE's more aggressive tactics, including raids in Los Angeles, have sparked protests.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday told staff it will reverse guidance issued last week that agents were not to conduct immigration raids at farms, hotels and restaurants, the Washington Post reported Monday.
dhs, reverse, guidance, agents, raids
186
2025-30-17
Tuesday, 17 June 2025 09:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved