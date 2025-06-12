DHS Releases 'Report All Foreign Invaders' Poster

The Department of Homeland Security released an online poster to remind Americans that they can report information on the whereabouts of "foreign invaders."

The poster shows a caricature depicting Uncle Sam, similar to what was used in previous military recruiting posters, wearing a top hat with stars, iconic red-striped trousers, and a blue blazer and nailing a poster to a wall.

The message reads: "Help your country and yourself. Report all foreign invaders." That is followed by the toll-free number that can be used to initiate a report: ICE: 866-DHS-2-ICE.

The poster was circulated on DHS social media channels and was being shared on X this week, including by White House officials. Release of the poster came amid protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles and other cities around the U.S.

Response to the DHS post was swift. One person responded by writing, "Where can we REPORT crimes by ICE?" Another wrote, "Nazis had similar posters for the Jews."

Another wrote, "This is what we voted for."

Such campaigns are not new. The Republican National Committee included a similar reference to illegal immigrants in the 2024 party platform, writing: "We must not allow Biden's (President Joe Biden's) Migrant Invasion to alter our Country. It must not stand. Under the Trump Administration and a Republican Congress, it will be defeated immediately."

The White House posted an order from newly sworn-in President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration for a second term, "PROTECTING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AGAINST INVASION." The order set the stage for significant efforts to block illegal aliens from entering the country and the removal of those identified.

"Many of these aliens unlawfully within the United States present significant threats to national security and public safety, committing vile and heinous acts against innocent Americans," the order read.