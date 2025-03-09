WATCH TV LIVE

DHS Using Lie Detectors to Find Moles, Leakers

Sunday, 09 March 2025 08:56 AM EDT

Secretary Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland security has reportedly begun using lie detector tests to root out deep state moles and secrets leakers.

As media and the public have been tipped off about border czar's Tom Homan's deportation force raids in Democrat-run sanctuary cities, Noem's DHS has hunted down and found some culprits for having leaked the sensitive government information.

DHS staffers are being polygraphed to find out who is lying about leaking government secrets, sources told NBC News.

Homan has long argued tipping off Immigration and Custom's Enforcement operations potentially endangers federal law enforcement because those criminal illegals – some of which could be a part of the Tren de Aragua Venezuelan gang – could arm up against operations.

"We have identified two leakers of information here at the Department of Homeland Security who have been telling individuals about our operations and putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy," Noem said in a video posted Friday to X. "We plan to prosecute these two individuals and hold them accountable for what they've done."

NBC's sources did not know if the lie detector is how the leakers were caught, but there have been employees given the polygraph tests in multiple agencies within DHS, according to the report.

Government use of polygraphs is not new and are commonplace for screening new hires.

Secretary Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland security has reportedly begun using lie-detector tests to root out deep state moles and secrets leakers.
Sunday, 09 March 2025 08:56 AM
