WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dhs | kristi noem | criminal | illegal aliens

DHS Shares 'Holiday Cheer' With Their 'Worst of the Worst' List

By    |   Thursday, 18 December 2025 11:59 AM EST

The Department of Homeland Security highlighted what it has labeled the “worst of the worst” of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in a Christmas-themed press release, urging the public to view featured cases on its “Worst of the Worst” portal.

In an email shared exclusively with Newsmax, a DHS spokesperson said, “As families complete last-minute Christmas preparations, they can feel a bit more holiday cheer knowing ICE is working around the clock to get the worst of the worst illegal aliens OUT of our communities."

The department said the featured arrests included individuals with convictions ranging from murder and armed robbery to statutory rape and aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

DHS listed examples from multiple jurisdictions, including a Laotian national in Philadelphia with convictions that included murder and armed robbery; a Dominican national in Boston convicted of statutory rape and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14; a Mexican national in Texas convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child; and a Dominican national in Puerto Rico convicted of homicide and assault, among other offenses.

The department has recently promoted the wow.dhs.gov database as a searchable, public-facing tool meant to show arrests and criminal histories tied to ICE enforcement operations.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Homeland Security highlighted what it has labeled the "worst of the worst" of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in a Christmas-themed press release, urging the public to view featured cases on its "Worst of the Worst" portal.
dhs, kristi noem, criminal, illegal aliens
205
2025-59-18
Thursday, 18 December 2025 11:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved