DHS Shares 'Holiday Cheer' With Their 'Worst of the Worst' List

The Department of Homeland Security highlighted what it has labeled the “worst of the worst” of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in a Christmas-themed press release, urging the public to view featured cases on its “Worst of the Worst” portal.

In an email shared exclusively with Newsmax, a DHS spokesperson said, “As families complete last-minute Christmas preparations, they can feel a bit more holiday cheer knowing ICE is working around the clock to get the worst of the worst illegal aliens OUT of our communities."

The department said the featured arrests included individuals with convictions ranging from murder and armed robbery to statutory rape and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

DHS listed examples from multiple jurisdictions, including a Laotian national in Philadelphia with convictions that included murder and armed robbery; a Dominican national in Boston convicted of statutory rape and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14; a Mexican national in Texas convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child; and a Dominican national in Puerto Rico convicted of homicide and assault, among other offenses.

The department has recently promoted the wow.dhs.gov database as a searchable, public-facing tool meant to show arrests and criminal histories tied to ICE enforcement operations.