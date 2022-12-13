DHS Plans to Close Gaps in Border Wall, Address Other Issues

The Department of Homeland Security announced in a Tuesday press release that it plans to close gaps along the southern border and fix several environmental and safety issues.

According to the department, officials will work to install drainage systems, fix roadways, remediate construction sites, and build new or upgraded barriers in Yuma, Arizona; San Diego, California; and El Paso, Texas.

The DHS “will work closely with stakeholders, including impacted landowners, tribal, state, and local elected officials, and federal agencies to seek input and help on prioritizing potential remediation activities within each Sector,” a statement read.

Customs and Border Protection agents were also praised for “working to enhance our nation’s security while facilitating legitimate trade and travel,” with the department claiming its current initiative represents its dedication.

“This project supports DHS’s priority to continue to deploy modern, effective border measures and also improving safety and security along the southwest border,” the statement added.

According to CBP data, the border patrol experienced 2,214,652 encounters in Fiscal Year 2022, a new record. That comes despite the continued use of U.S. Code Title 42 Section 265, which permits migrant expulsion based on public health concerns.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged last month to investigate and, if necessary, impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas barring that he refuses to resign.

“We will use the power of the purse and the power of subpoena. Let me be clear: Those responsible for this disaster will be held accountable,” said the California Republican, who is vying to be speaker next term.

“If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure to determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiries.”