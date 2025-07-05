DHS Monitoring Attacks Near ICE Facilities in Texas, Oregon

The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring a series of attacks near Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities that happened in Texas and Oregon.

"We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the USAOs and our law enforcement partners. The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible," U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on X.

Late Friday night a shooting occurred near the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado Texas. One officer was injured, and multiple armed suspects are in custody according to authorities. The injured officer was flown from the scene to a Fort Worth hospital, was treated and later released, according to the Alvarado Police Department.

In late June, multiple protesters were arrested following a violent confrontation outside an ICE detention center in Portland. Authorities said rioters used knives and Roman candle fireworks in an attempt to injure and intimidate officers.

This is a developing story.