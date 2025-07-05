WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dhs | ice | immigration | texas | oregon

DHS Monitoring Attacks Near ICE Facilities in Texas, Oregon

By    |   Saturday, 05 July 2025 01:54 PM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring a series of attacks near Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities that happened in Texas and Oregon.

"We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the USAOs and our law enforcement partners. The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible," U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on X.

Late Friday night a shooting occurred near the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado Texas. One officer was injured, and multiple armed suspects are in custody according to authorities. The injured officer was flown from the scene to a Fort Worth hospital, was treated and later released, according to the Alvarado Police Department.

In late June, multiple protesters were arrested following a violent confrontation outside an ICE detention center in Portland. Authorities said rioters used knives and Roman candle fireworks in an attempt to injure and intimidate officers.  

This is a developing story.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring a series of attacks near Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities that happened in Texas and Oregon.
dhs, ice, immigration, texas, oregon
177
2025-54-05
Saturday, 05 July 2025 01:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved