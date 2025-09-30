WATCH TV LIVE

ICE's 'Worst of the Worst' has Pedophiles, Drug Dealers

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 01:23 PM EDT

In its latest round of arrests, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained five illegal aliens whose convictions range from sexual assault of a child and felony assault to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"With each arrest, ICE is getting pedophiles, drug dealers and violent criminals out of our country," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a release. "Nothing will deter ICE from fulfilling the President's mandate to arrest the worst of the worst from American communities."

"Our brave ICE law enforcement is facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out operations to make America safe again," McLaughlin added.

According to DHS, the "worst of the worst" apprehended across the country on Monday include:

  • Carlos Salvador Chacon-Franco, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras: Convicted of sexual assault of a child in Smith County, Texas.
  • Perez Benancio, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic: Convicted of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
  • Jose Sanchez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador: Convicted of felony assault with intent to kill while armed in Washington, D.C.
  • Ramiro Garcia-Rodriges, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras: Convicted of carrying a prohibited weapon in Bay Minette, Alabama.
  • Ernesto Armenta Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico: Convicted of assault with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury in Ontario, California.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.




Tuesday, 30 September 2025 01:23 PM


