DHS: ICE Begins 'Operation Midway Blitz' in Chicago

The anticipated federal crackdown on illegal migrants in Chicago began Monday, with the Department of Homeland Security's announcement of "Operation Midway Blitz."

DHS issued a press release saying the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois, will target criminal illegal aliens who flocked to the Prairie State because of the sanctuary policies under Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker.

"DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in Illinois by a criminal illegal alien who should have never been in our country," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "This operation will target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago

"For years, Governor Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians released Tren de Aragua gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers on Chicago’s streets—putting American lives at risk and making Chicago a magnet for criminals. President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return."

The New York Times reported that although local officials and immigration advocates said that residents appeared to be bracing for arrests, only a few people were seen having been taken into custody as of Monday morning.

News of the ICE operation in Chicago came on the same day the U.S. Supreme Court again backed Trump's hardline approach toward immigration, letting federal agents proceed with raids in Southern California targeting people for deportation based on their race or language.

Trump on Sunday responded to Democrat criticism by denying he’s going to war with Chicago.

"We're not going to war. We're going to clean up our cities. We're going to clean them up, so they don't kill five people every weekend. That's not war. That's common sense," the president said.

In announcing Operation Midway Blitz, DHA also listed a handful of "the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens — including gang members, drug traffickers, kidnappers, and rapists — who were RELEASED back on to Illinois streets because of Governor Pritzker’s sanctuary policies."

The at-large criminal illegal aliens mentioned included:

Gabriel J Valle Galvez, a 47-year-old alleged Latin King gang member from Mexico, with convictions for battery, aggravated assault, DUI, trespassing, criminal damage to property, public indecency, violation of order of protection, and multiple assaults.

Javier Carmelo Casillas Gomez, a 46-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for procuring prostitution, domestic violence/assault, drug possession, and an active warrant for drug manufacturing.

Victor Manuel Gomez-Atilano, a 45-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with prior deportations and convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Ricardo Salas Muro, a 41-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico with convictions for burglary and drug possession.

Dany Daniel Hernandez Colina, a 27-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member with repeat arrests for burglary and shoplifting.

Carlos Johendy Gonzales Montero, a 36-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member with charges for reckless conduct, aggravated assault with a weapon, and armed violence.

Oscar Remiez Vences, a 30-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the Two Six gang with convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and domestic battery.

Frankismar Oliveira-Infante, a 39-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault.

Rutilo Uriostegui Mojica, a 28-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for illegal reentry, drug possession, and multiple DUIs.

Pedro Enrique Colmenares Gonzalez, a 34-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren De Aragua gangmember with a past criminal history of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, sexual assault, domestic battery, and kidnapping.

Abdul Raza Al Kaby, a 60-year-old criminal illegal alien from Iraq, with convictions for felonious assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and murder/intent to kill.