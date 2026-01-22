WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dhs | funding | henry cuellar | jared golden

Dems Cuellar, Golden Likely to Back DHS Funding Bill

By    |   Thursday, 22 January 2026 03:39 PM EST

Two House Democrats say they are likely to vote with Republicans on a bill that will fund the Department of Homeland Security and others in the party are weighing whether to join them, Axios reported.

Rep. Jared Golden of Maine told the news outlet he was "probably" supporting the legislation and that he was "generally supportive of giving law enforcement the resources they need."

Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas said: "It's not everything we wanted. We wanted more oversight. But look, Democrats don't control the House.

"We don't control the Senate or the White House. But we were able to add some oversight over Homeland."

Another House Democrat told Axios he expected "10 or fewer" in his party to support the bill.

Some Democrats say the measure does not adequately address President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts.

House Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Pete Aguilar of California announced in a closed-door meeting that they would oppose the DHS bill.

Their members are demanding a forceful stand in response to the Republican president's immigration crackdown, most recently in the Minneapolis area, where more than 2,000 officers are stationed and where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Renee Good, a mother of three.

"There's a very big concern about ICE being out of control," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

This year's DHS bill holds spending for ICE roughly flat from the previous year. It also restricts the ability of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to unilaterally shift funding and allocate federal dollars as she sees fit.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was optimistic that the funding bills would pass, including the DHS measure. He can afford a few defections given the GOP's razor-thin majority.

"All we do is win," Johnson said.

The overall funding package before the House on Thursday contains roughly $1.2 trillion in spending. About two-thirds of that will go to the Department of War.

Other departments that are funded through the package include Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development.

Most federal spending is unaffected by the yearly battles in Congress, most notably Social Security and Medicare.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two House Democrats say they are likely to vote with Republicans on a bill that will fund the Department of Homeland Security and others in the party are weighing whether to join them, Axios reports.
dhs, funding, henry cuellar, jared golden
376
2026-39-22
Thursday, 22 January 2026 03:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved