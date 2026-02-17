Democrats, White House Trade Offers in DHS Standoff

Democrats in Congress have sent the White House a new proposal outlining their suggested limits on federal immigration enforcement as part of negotiations to restore funding for the Department of Homeland Security, but no agreement has been reached.

Funding for DHS lapsed at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, and both sides have kept the details of their latest offers confidential.

The New York Times reported that top Democrats have publicly described their priorities, including limits on masked immigration officers, ending what they describe as random sweeps, requiring judicial warrants for certain actions, and designating "sensitive locations" such as churches, schools, hospitals, and polling places as off-limits to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"These are common sense," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told CNN. "Police departments across America use them. We have a rogue agency.

"Why don't we rein them in? That's what the American people are asking Republicans."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., also called for stricter oversight.

"We need change that is dramatic, that is bold, that is meaningful and that is transformational," Jeffries said on CBS. "For instance, judicial warrants should be required before ICE agents can storm private property or rip everyday Americans out of their homes."

The White House has not publicly detailed its counteroffer.

People familiar with the talks told the Times that administration officials have resisted several demands by Democrats and sought more authority, including increased penalties for those who publish personal information about immigration officers.

Some Republicans have also pushed for changes to state and local policies that limit cooperation with federal authorities.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, defended current practices and addressed concerns about officers wearing masks.

"When it comes to masks, I don't know of another law enforcement agency in the country that has an 8,000% increase in threats," Homan said on CBS's "Face the Nation." "Just yesterday, the director of ICE, his wife, was filmed walking to work.

"His home address has been doxed. His kids have been doxed and filmed."

With Congress in recess, lawmakers would need to return to Washington to approve any funding agreement.

Many DHS employees remain on the job, though prolonged negotiations could affect pay and operations.

Trump is scheduled to address Congress next week with his State of the Union speech, with the dispute potentially unresolved.