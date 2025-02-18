NBC News: DHS to Fire Hundreds of Senior Leaders

The Trump administration reportedly will fire hundreds of Department of Homeland Security employees this week.

Sources told NBC News that a "centralized plan" was developed to get rid of high-level positions across every component of DHS.

The employees being terminated are considered misaligned with the administration's goals, the outlet reported Monday night.

"These people put themselves in a terrible position, and they need to be removed," the Trump administration official said, NBC News reported.

A DHS spokesperson released a statement.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are making sweeping cuts and reform across the federal government to eliminate egregious waste and incompetence that has been happening for decades at the expense of the American taxpayer," the spokesperson said.

The moves are expected to involve career employees at high managerial levels, namely Senior Executive Service and General Schedule 15. The employees at those levels "are career people who have an influence on policy and strategy in those positions," a former senior Biden administration official told NBC News.

ABC News reported Friday that DHS cut 405 employees from its workforce, with many of the cuts affecting Federal Emergency Management Agency (200 people), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (130), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (50).

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last week said she is working with Elon Musk to improve the department's efficiency, as the billionaire and his Department of Government Efficiency team conduct efforts to overhaul the U.S. government.

"We're working with them at the president's direction to find what we can do to make our department much more efficient. So this is essentially an audit of the federal government, which is very powerful," Noem said on CNN's "State of the Union."

DHS officials last week confirmed to Newsmax that four employees were fired for sending money last week to fund hotels for illegal migrants in New York City.