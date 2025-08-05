WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dhs | fema funds | israel

DHS: FEMA Funding Not Tied to Israel Stance

By    |   Tuesday, 05 August 2025 09:40 AM EDT

The Trump administration has apparently altered a policy in which states and cities that boycott Israeli companies could be ineligible for disaster relief funds, Axios has reported.

The Department of Homeland Security had stated in a notice in April that recipients were prohibited from "limiting commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies" in order to qualify for assistance.

However, the August update outlining FEMA applicant terms and conditions omitted the wording included in April.

A DHS spokesperson told Axios that "there is no FEMA requirement tied to Israel in any current [notice]. No states have lost funding, and no new conditions have been imposed."

The spokesperson added that "FEMA grants remain governed by existing law and policy and not political litmus tests. DHS will enforce all anti-discrimination laws and policies, including as it relates to the BDS movement, which is expressly grounded in antisemitism. Those who engage in racial discrimination should not receive a single dollar of federal funding."

The requirement targets the boycott, divestment, sanctions movement, a Palestinian-led movement, according to its website, that urges "action to pressure Israel to comply with international law." 

President Donald Trump has threatened in general to withhold disaster relief funding from California over political differences with Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

For example, in May, a coalition of 20 Democrat attorneys general sued the Trump administration for threatening to withhold billions of disaster relief funds if they didn't cooperate with federal immigration enforcement officials.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump administration has apparently altered a policy in which states and cities that boycott Israeli companies could be ineligible for disaster relief funds, Axios has reported. The Department of Homeland Security had stated in a notice in April that recipients were...
dhs, fema funds, israel
239
2025-40-05
Tuesday, 05 August 2025 09:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved