Terrorism Advisory Issued as Jan. 6 Anniversary Nears

The Department of Homeland Security warned of possible violence as states prepare to certify midterm election results and the nation approaches the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The DHS released a terrorism advisory bulletin on Wednesday, warning of domestic and foreign terrorist attacks as the country enters a "heightened threat environment."

"Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland," the DHS said in its advisory. "Domestic actors and foreign terrorist organizations continue to maintain a visible presence online in attempts to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland. Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence, citing factors such as reactions to current events and adherence to violent extremist ideologies."

DHS officials have warned there could be violence on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots when more than 2,000 supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

The DHS referenced the recent shooting at an LGBTQI+ nightclub in Colorado in which five people were killed and 19 injured. DHS officials cited online users who have praised the alleged shooter while posting "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist content."

"In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm election, the holiday season and associated large gatherings," according to the advisory. "The marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical development connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility."

The advisory noted the potential targets including "public gathering, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents."

The report cited an recent incident in New Jersey where a person posted an online manifesto threatening attacks on synagogues. The author said he was motivated by the Islamic State of Iraq and ISIS.

In the advisory, the DHS notes that "issues related to immigration and abortion have been cited by prior attackers as inspiration to violence."

It also referenced the incident when a man broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and beat her husband with a hammer. According to the DHS, the attacker was motivated by conspiracy theories and personal grievances.

DHS officials plan to work with other federal agencies and local law enforcement to partner in responding to threats of violence, including sharing information and intelligence with state government officials and holding regular briefings.

The DHS National Terrorism Advisory is set to expire May 24.