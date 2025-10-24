DHS Says Chicago Shows Its 'Sicario' Side

The Department of Homeland Security issued a release describing crime and immigration enforcement issues in the metropolitan Chicago area Wednesday.

The document is called “Cicero or Sicario: A Day of Crashes.”

The title focuses on the contrast between the suburban community of Cicero and “sicario,” Spanish for hitman, and highlights the violent criminal attacks that have targeted federal agents.

A violent day of coordinated interference with federal agents in the Chicago area on Wednesday led to the arrest of more people for attacking or obstructing officers than for immigration offenses, according to DHS.

Federal authorities said six people were taken into custody Wednesday for threatening or obstructing law enforcement, compared with three illegal aliens arrested for immigration violations.

The incidents unfolded across multiple sites as immigration enforcement agents carried out Operation Midway Blitz.

Federal officers reported repeated vehicle rammings, threats, and assaults, as agitators tried to block or follow Border Patrol units.

In one case, a woman allegedly threatened to have a hit placed on a Border Patrol chief.

In another, several drivers were accused of tailing agents, attempting to ram government vehicles, and causing traffic collisions. One suspect, identified as a Latin Kings gang member, was arrested after a head-on ramming attempt and crash.

During a separate enforcement stop in Glendale Heights, three Mexican nationals were arrested after resisting commands and backing their vehicle into a federal unit, injuring an agent.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “While conducting immigration enforcement operations in Cicero and Glendale Heights, agitators stalked law enforcement, rammed vehicles, fled scenes, injured agents, and caused multiple accidents across town, putting law enforcement and the public in danger.”

“Our officers,” she said, “are facing a surge in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members.”

DHS said federal agents have recently endured assaults with projectiles and vehicles, online targeting, and escalating threats.

Officials blamed “sanctuary” local leaders for ignoring the violence and allowing agitators to endanger officers and the public.

The Department of Homeland Security has continued enforcing the immigration directives of President Donald Trump, prioritizing arrests of criminal aliens and aggressive operations in sanctuary jurisdictions.

Federal officials say the effort is meant to restore deterrence and uphold immigration law in cities that have resisted cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol.