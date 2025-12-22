DHS Raises Self-Deport Bonus to $3K

The Department of Homeland Security is now offering $3,000 to illegal migrants who voluntarily self-deport from the U.S. before the new year, it is being reported.

According to CBS News, DHS has tripled its "exit bonus" from $1,000 to $3,000 for illegal migrants who sign up with the federal government and depart by Dec. 31, 2025, using the rebranded "CBP Home" app.

DHS says eligible participants will also receive free airfare to their home countries and may have certain civil fines or penalties waived if they leave voluntarily.

The stipend would be paid after the U.S. government confirms the individual has exited the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told CBS News the incentive is temporary, and warned those who refuse it will be "found," "arrested," and "never return" to the United States.

The CBP Home platform is modeled on the Biden-era CBP One app, originally used to schedule asylum appointments.

Under President Donald Trump's renewed immigration crackdown, the technology has been repurposed to facilitate voluntary departures.

Migrants are instructed to use the app to signal their intent to leave.

If aliens are approved, DHS says they'll get travel assistance and the $3,000 payment once they are confirmed out of the country.

DHS argues the program is aimed at speeding up removals while saving taxpayer money.

As of May 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement estimated the average cost to arrest, detain and remove an illegal migrant is about $17,000, CBS News reported.

By contrast, DHS says voluntary departures with travel assistance are far less expensive — a point the administration is amplifying during the holiday season.

The Independent reported DHS has rolled out a holiday-themed advertising campaign promoting the app as a "dignified" way to leave, accompanied by a nostalgic Christmas song and images of travelers boarding planes.

The outlet also reported internal DHS data showing tens of thousands of people have used the app to depart since the self-deportation feature launched earlier this year, as the federal government spent heavily on advertising.

The Trump administration is betting that a bigger cash incentive, free flights, and a reduced chance of immediate ICE arrest for those making "meaningful strides" toward departure will persuade more illegal migrants to comply.

That would shift the burden away from costly detention and removal operations and back toward enforcement with consequences for those who stay.