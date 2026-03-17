DHS Arrests Afghan Admitted Under Biden Program

The Department of Homeland Security has arrested an Afghan national who entered the United States under then-President Joe Biden's Operation Allies Welcome program and was later convicted of indecent exposure involving a minor.

DHS officials announced Monday that Basir Ahmad Safi, who was granted humanitarian parole under the Biden administration's mass Afghan resettlement effort in 2021, has been taken into custody.

According to a DHS release, Safi was previously arrested in September 2023 by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida on charges including lewd or lascivious exhibition, soliciting a child via computer, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and child abuse.

He was ultimately convicted of indecent exposure to a minor.

DHS officials blasted the previous administration's policies, which they said allowed Safi to enter the country.

"This unvetted Afghan pedophile was let into our country by the Biden administration," said Lauren Bis, DHS deputy assistant secretary, in a statement. "He should never have been allowed into our country or given the opportunity to prey on innocent children."

"Operation Allies Welcome was a Biden-era parole program that let thousands of unvetted Afghan nationals including terrorists, sexual predators, pedophiles, domestic abusers, and kidnappers into our country," Bis continued. "Under President [Donald] Trump's leadership, DHS has been focused on identifying, arresting, and removing public safety threats like Basir Ahmad Safi from our country."

Safi's parole status had already been revoked at the time of his arrest, meaning he was in the country illegally.

He remains in federal custody and is expected to be deported, according to DHS.