New Democrat Org Chair: Spending in Future GOP Primaries Possible

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who assumed the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) chairmanship for the second time over the weekend, said he will not rule out spending again in the Republican primary — as the DGA did in Maryland this year, Politico reported Monday.

When asked about the possibility at the DGA winter meeting in New Orleans, Murphy said. "I say literally, you should assume that if something is legal and ethical, nothing's off the table."

Next year there gubernatorial contests in Kentucky, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Murphy said that as chair, "priority No. 1" will be to reelect Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, promising to "do what it takes to make sure that we're alongside him."

The party will also be trying to defend Louisiana, where Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is not allowed to run again because he is term-limited.

Murphy told Politico that "figuring out what our side looks like in terms of candidates is probably the top priority there," and insisted that Mississippi — where Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has not officially declared a campaign but is expected to run — could be a "dark horse" state, although it would be a "complete away game" for Democrats.

At the DGA meeting in New Orleans, governors, operatives, and donors took a victory lap after a successful cycle in which they defended nearly all their incumbents and netted two seats.

Murphy had strong praise for the governors who were elected in November, saying that "you've got some people here who are rising stars."

Murphy also commented on President Joe Biden, declaring that he would support him for reelection.

"This is a White House right now, rightfully, that has a lot of kick in their step. The president is on fire," Murphy said, adding he has privately told Biden the same, that the president "has earned it."