Archer: Biden Was on 20 of Hunter's Foreign Calls 'For the Brand'

Hunter Biden used his father, then the vice president of the United States, on more than 20 phone calls during business meetings to promote the Biden brand, according to testimony given by former business associate of Hunter's, Devon Archer, on Monday.

Republicans released readouts from the roughly four hours of testimony given by Archer before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill.

And it was that Biden brand, according to Archer, that buoyed Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that boasted Hunter Biden and Archer on its board of directors.

"Burisma would have gone out of business if 'the brand' had not been attached to it," according to one of the readouts from Archer's testimony released by committee Republicans.

Sewing the seeds of the brand involved Hunter introducing his powerful father, either in person or on conference calls, to prospective business partners or investors, per Archer's testimony.

"What were the Bidens selling? Nothing but access & influence to the highest levels of government," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., tweeted out Monday night.

What has further piqued the interest of panel Republicans is a December 2015 phone call from Hunter in Dubai to his father in D.C. Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky needed help with Ukrainian prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma.

"Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, 'called D.C.' to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act," the Oversight Committee tweeted.

Shokin was fired roughly three months later after then-Vice President Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Oversight Committee member Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told the New York Post on Monday night that while Archer leaned on "I don't recall" answers too many times, what he "did provide is massive."

"We wish he could have given us more detailed answers on some of our questions," Greene told the Post. "He provided, as a former business partner of Hunter Biden, that Joe Biden lied to the American people so many times. Joe Biden is on record over and over — on video and interviews — saying, 'I don't know anything about my son's business dealings. I've never talked to Hunter about his business.'"

Archer nixed at least that much.

"Archer's testimony confirms that Joe Biden lied to the American People and continues to lie to the American People when he said he had no knowledge about Hunter's business dealings and was not involved whatsoever," Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., tweeted.