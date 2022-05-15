Nunes Derides Twitter as 'Ghost Town'

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who now heads the new social medial platform formed by former President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Twitter is a “ghost town.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Nunes said Twitter is no threat to the new venture backed by Trump.

“We don't spend a lot of time worrying about Twitter because as I said, Twitter's a ghost town,” he said.

“I think you even said on your business show about a month ago that it's a house of cards. So for them to say they only have 5% that are bots and fake accounts, I think it's closer that they may only have 5% that are actually real people and real accounts.”

According to Nunes, at Truth Social, “we focus on where the American consumers are.”

“They’re at Instagram, TikTok, Facebook,” he pointed out. “So we're trying to build a product out that is uncancel-able, where people can actually come there, express their opinions,” he continued.

“We do nothing to censor people for their political ideas,” he said.

But the market has already moved from Twitter, Nunes asserted.

“That's where we have to focus, and that's what we do every day at Truth Social,” he asserted. “We're only open on the Apple app store. In the coming days we're going to open up for web browsers so everybody will be able to get on. And don't forget, we're only in the United States so far.”

“So when you see these numbers that are out there for Twitter, it's a global news wire. I just think, like I said, it's probably closer to 5% real people instead of only 5% bots,” he said.

