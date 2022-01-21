Trump Media CEO Nunes Girds for 'Battle of All Battles' Against Big Tech

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Breitbart on Friday that taking on woke Big Tech as CEO of the new social media company backed by former President Donald Trump is ''the battle of all battles.''

''These tech companies are bigger than historical global empires. And they become more powerful than most governments are powerful and have more money or wealth than historical empires. And they're completely out of control,'' Nunes told the outlet in an exclusive interview.

''I learned through my time representing people that there are some things that I just won't be able to fix unless I move to the next level. So I see this as the battle of all battles,'' he said.

Trump Media & Technology Group hopes to launch its new social media platform, Truth Social, in March, Nunes said.

''Right now, we're looking at by the end of the first quarter,'' he said, but clarified that it would ''come out when it's ready to come out.''

Nunes said the new platform seeks to compete with ''woke corporations'' such as Twitter and not Gettr, Parler, Gab, or other conservative social media platforms.

''There's plenty of room out there for multiple platforms. But if you're woke, you're using algorithms, and you're poisoning not only the United States — but the world — because you have a dominant monopoly on the market, it's wrong,'' the former congressman said.

''We're not going to use algorithms. We're not going to steal your data. We're simply going to allow you to post like it used to be back when a lot of these social media platforms were in their early stages,'' he added. ''People just posted, they got to post to their friends, and they weren't being served up, you know, sewage."

He asserted that that although the platform will seek to maximize freedom, it would follow the law as written.

''It's always going to be a challenge, but we're not going to be just some free-for-all. Like, let everybody just post stuff that is illegal, or that you wouldn't want your grandma or your daughters to see,'' he said. ''The goal is to protect our users. Nobody's stealing their data. Nobody's threatening their kids online — that won't be tolerated.''

In addition, the company confirmed to Breitbart that it would field different ways to integrate livestreaming and help local news outlets.