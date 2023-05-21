×
Tags: devin nunes | john durham | report | doj | tombstone | fbi | donald trump

Nunes: Durham Report Reads Like DOJ's 'Tombstone'

By    |   Sunday, 21 May 2023 08:52 PM EDT

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., asserted during an interview on Sunday that special counsel John Durham's report, regarding the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump over alleged Russian ties, indicates the complete failure of the justice system.

"This is a really sad day for America, because what it represents is the total collapse of the justice system," Nunes, a former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said, according to The Hill.

"The Durham report," he added, "reads like the tombstone for the justice system. And it would say something simple, like, 'Here lies the justice system, the Justice Department, and we knew there was criminality, and we couldn't do anything about it.'"

In 2021, journalist Matt Taibbi reported that "the Clinton campaign systematically planted phony stories about things like the Trump-Alfa business, the pee tape/blackmail tale, and Carter Page's supposed role as a Trump-Russia conduit; the FBI went along with the fiction that inquiries launched on these matters did not originate as paid research from the Clinton campaign; and a parade of news media figures were culpable either as dupes or witting participants in these frauds, which in the case of the Alfa stunt was executed in a 'hurry' to affect a presidential election."

On Monday, Durham corroborated Taibbi's claims that U.S. intelligence and law enforcement lacked any "actual evidence" of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.

