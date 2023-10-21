Detroit Synagogue President Found Stabbed to Death

A Detroit synagogue board president who had worked on state and federal political campaigns was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday morning.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found in her Lafayette Park neighborhood stabbed multiple times, according to the Detroit Free Press. The Detroit Police Department did not immediately identify Woll, but the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, where she worked, identified her as the victim.

In a statement on Facebook, the synagogue said it was "shocked and saddened," to learn of Woll's “unexpected” death.

"At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available,” the synagogue said. “May her memory be a blessing."

Woll had reportedly led the synagogue since 2022 and was involved in other Jewish organizations in the Detroit area.

Police said in an afternoon statement that they were investigating after responding to the 1300 block of Joliet Place around 6:30 a.m. ET and finding a body with multiple stab wounds. A “trail of blood” led back to the victim’s home, where police said they believe the crime was committed. A motive for the killing has not yet been determined.

CNN reported that the case has been assigned to the Detroit Police Department’s homicide unit and that the FBI in Detroit will assist police with the investigation.

“The FBI is aware of the incident, and we will assist the Detroit Police Department as requested,” the FBI said in a statement to the outlet.

In addition to her work at the synagogue, Woll also previously worked for Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., as deputy district director and on the reelection campaign of Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel in 2022.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder,” Nessel said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

Slotkin said Woll “did for our team … what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents.”

“Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness,” the congresswoman said on X. “My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act. I’ll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area. Team Slotkin shares in the deep grief of her family & her greater community.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he was “devastated” by Woll’s death, whom he described as “one of Detroit’s great young leaders.”

"Just weeks ago, I shared a day of joy with Sam at the dedication of the newly renovated Downtown Synagogue," he said, according to the Detroit Fee Press. "It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm."

Woll was selected as one The Detroit Jewish News’ “36 Under 36” in 2017, for “extending her hand and creating space for connection between Muslims and Jews.” As co-chair of the American Jewish Committee’s ACCESS Detroit Young Leadership Program and founder of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit, she “exemplified the values of healing the world,” the outlet said.