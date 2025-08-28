New Details of Minnesota School Shooting Emerge

Officials on Thursday released new details about the Annunciation Catholic School shooting, in which 23-year-old Robin Westman killed two children and injured 18 others, revealing more victims, large caches of ammunition, and writings described as filled with "pure, indiscriminate hate," according to The Hill.

The press conference revealed:

One child among the injured: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said one child wounded by gunfire had not been previously reported. The child was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, treated, and released.

Ammunition recovered: Investigators recovered three shotgun shells and about 116 rifle rounds, along with a handgun that jammed.

Search warrants executed: Four search warrants were carried out on Wednesday, including one at the church and others at residences linked to Westman in Minneapolis, Richfield, and St. Louis Park.

Culprit's writings reveal hate: Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said Westman left behind hundreds of pages of writings filled with hatred toward multiple groups, including Black, Mexican, Christian, and Jewish people. "In short, the shooter appeared to hate all of us," Thompson said.

Weapons bought legally: Police said there is no evidence Westman obtained firearms illegally. "We have nothing in the evidence that we have acquired so far that would indicate that he did not lawfully purchase these weapons," O'Hara said.

The shooting has shaken Minnesota and drawn bipartisan condolences.

"Minnesota is heartbroken," Gov. Tim Walz said on X, urging parents to "hug your kids close."​