DeSantis Leaps to Trump Defense, Lambasting FBI Raid

Monday, 08 August 2022 09:54 PM EDT

The FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home drew a rebuke from Trump. It also saw other prominent Republicans rushing to support his contention that the raid was politically motivated and unnessary.

One leading Republican who joined the chorus was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. This, though mainstream media has sought to cast the conservative Republican as looking for ways to break from Trump, a longtime ally. DeSantis is often mentioned as a potential major Trump rival in the next presidential election, should Trump himself officially join the fray.

But all that speculation aside -- in fact, neither man is a declared candidate for 2024 -- DeSantis quickly issued a sharply worded rebuke to the FBI raid on Monday:

"The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic."

Monday, 08 August 2022 09:54 PM
