DeSantis: Florida GOP Chairman Should Resign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for the resignation of Christian Ziegler, chairman of the Florida GOP, who has been accused of sexual battery, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“I’ve just seen him,” DeSantis said Thursday night when asked about the allegation against Ziegler, according to the newspaper. “I don’t see how we can continue with that investigation ongoing given the gravity of those situations. And so I think that he should, I think he should step aside, I think he should tend to that.”

The Times said it was given a transcript of DeSantis’ remarks by the governor’s presidential campaign.

“He’s innocent till proven guilty, but we just can’t have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny,” DeSantis continued. “I hope the charges aren’t true. I’ve known him, I’ve known [Ziegler’s wife] Bridget; they’ve been friends. But the mission is more important.”

Ziegler came under investigation after a woman filed a complaint with the Sarasota Police Department alleging he sexually assaulted her, according to what is described as a heavily redacted police report obtained by the Florida Trident.

The complaint was filed on October 4 and the alleged sexual battery took place in the woman’s home in Sarasota on October 2, according to the Trident report.

No charges have been filed in the case.

The Times said attorneys for Ziegler predicted he would be exonerated.