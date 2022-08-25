×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: desantis | voters | crist | florida

DeSantis: Crist's Criticism of Florida Voters 'Contemptible'

rep. charlie crist, d-fla., speaks at a campaign rally
Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 25 August 2022 02:03 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday fired back at his opponent, Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., for slamming DeSantis voters.

Crist, who won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination Tuesday, told supporters that he doesn't want backing from DeSantis voters.

He called DeSantis "Anti-Freedom Ron" during a press gaggle in St. Petersburg on Tuesday and claimed DeSantis "doesn't respect your freedom if you're African-American." He also said "those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him and I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there."

DeSantis told Fox News that Crist's criticism of Florida voters was "contemptible" and labeled Crist, a U.S. Representative, a political "chameleon."

Crist started out as a Republican but left the party after losing the 2010 Senate primary to Marco Rubio. Crist ran for the Senate as an independent but lost to Rubio in a three-way race. In 2012, Crist joined the Democratic Party and ran for governor in 2014 but lost to Gov. Rick Scott. In 2016, Crist ran for Congress as a Democrat and won.

"This is his fifth decade running for office. He's a typical career politician," DeSantis told Tucker Carlson. "People support me because I kept the state open and protected their jobs. Charlie Crist wanted it locked down. So that's not hate in their heart. They're just appreciative that they had a governor who was standing up for them.

"Parents around the state support me because we made sure schools were open and we're working to make sure that [students] get education, not indoctrination. That's not hate in their heart, they're just appreciative they have a governor that’s fighting for them.

"I think he is not one to be casting stones," DeSantis said of Crist. "What he says, he claims, that he wants to unify Florida. He says he wants a Florida for all? And then you condemn a majority of people in the state of Florida? Give me a break."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday fired back at his opponent, Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., for slamming DeSantis voters.
desantis, voters, crist, florida
329
2022-03-25
Thursday, 25 August 2022 02:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved