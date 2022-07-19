Trump, DeSantis Neck-and-Neck Among Michigan Republicans

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are in a virtual tie in Michigan among Republican voters in a WDIV/Detroit News poll released on Tuesday.

In the poll, Trump led DeSantis 45% to 42% in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup for the next GOP presidential primary, which was within the margin of error. Another 12% were undecided.

Other results from the survey include:

Trump was especially in trouble in this major battleground state among college-educated Republicans and those who back the GOP first and Trump second.

Among college-educated Republicans, DeSantis led Trump 51% to 37%; while among party-first Republicans, the Florida governor was out in front of the former president 53% to 33%.

Among Republican voters without a college degree, Trump outpaced DeSantis 55% to 29%, while the former president led 71% to 24% among those who support Trump first and the GOP second.

Only 64% of the state’s Republican primary voters want Trump to run again,

“That support, that dominance [Trump has] had on the Republican side, is beginning to wane some,” Glengariff Group pollster Richard Czuba said, the Washington Examiner reported.

However, Czuba added that the results indicate that “it’s easy to think: ‘Oh, [Trump is] going to have a race.’ But there is not likely going to be a one-on-one race for the nomination.”

Several Republicans besides Trump are considering running in the next presidential election, with many even indicating that the former president throwing his hat in the ring would not prevent them from competing for the GOP nomination.

In 2016, Trump won many GOP primaries with just about a third of the vote, as several other Republican contenders in the race divided up the rest.

New York Magazine pointed out that WDIV/Detroit News poll continues an unmistakable trend in which Trump has been less dominating of the Republican field than what he once was, especially in state surveys.

However, the publication admits that some of the polls have been carried out by less than well-known outfits and previous indications of Trump’s diminishment in the GOP turned out not to be accurate.

The Glengariff Group carried out the poll among 500 likely Republican primary voters in Michigan between July 13-15. It has a margin of error of +/-4.4% with a 95% level of confidence.